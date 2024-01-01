5000 Kenyan shillings to Tongan paʻangas

Convert KES to TOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 kes
80.61 top

1.00000 KES = 0.01612 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tongan Paʻanga
1 KES0.01612 TOP
5 KES0.08061 TOP
10 KES0.16122 TOP
20 KES0.32244 TOP
50 KES0.80610 TOP
100 KES1.61219 TOP
250 KES4.03048 TOP
500 KES8.06095 TOP
1000 KES16.12190 TOP
2000 KES32.24380 TOP
5000 KES80.60950 TOP
10000 KES161.21900 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Kenyan Shilling
1 TOP62.02740 KES
5 TOP310.13700 KES
10 TOP620.27400 KES
20 TOP1240.54800 KES
50 TOP3101.37000 KES
100 TOP6202.74000 KES
250 TOP15506.85000 KES
500 TOP31013.70000 KES
1000 TOP62027.40000 KES
2000 TOP124054.80000 KES
5000 TOP310137.00000 KES
10000 TOP620274.00000 KES