Tongan paʻangas to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert TOP to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 top
36,008.40 btn

T$1.000 TOP = Nu.36.01 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TOP to BTN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TOP to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.282336.2823
Low35.116735.1064
Average35.747535.7178
Change-0.48%0.49%
View full history

1 TOP to BTN stats

The performance of TOP to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.2823 and a 30 day low of 35.1167. This means the 30 day average was 35.7475. The change for TOP to BTN was -0.48.

The performance of TOP to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.2823 and a 90 day low of 35.1064. This means the 90 day average was 35.7178. The change for TOP to BTN was 0.49.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3311.5141.6780.93521.123
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0831.7751.9671.09624.766
1 USD0.9170.782183.7171.3881.5380.85719.362
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻanga

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 TOP36.00840 BTN
5 TOP180.04200 BTN
10 TOP360.08400 BTN
20 TOP720.16800 BTN
50 TOP1,800.42000 BTN
100 TOP3,600.84000 BTN
250 TOP9,002.10000 BTN
500 TOP18,004.20000 BTN
1000 TOP36,008.40000 BTN
2000 TOP72,016.80000 BTN
5000 TOP180,042.00000 BTN
10000 TOP360,084.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Tongan Paʻanga
1 BTN0.02777 TOP
5 BTN0.13886 TOP
10 BTN0.27771 TOP
20 BTN0.55543 TOP
50 BTN1.38856 TOP
100 BTN2.77713 TOP
250 BTN6.94283 TOP
500 BTN13.88565 TOP
1000 BTN27.77130 TOP
2000 BTN55.54260 TOP
5000 BTN138.85650 TOP
10000 BTN277.71300 TOP