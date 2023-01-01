2000 Tongan paʻangas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert TOP to AED at the real exchange rate

2,000 top
3,081.64 aed

1.00000 TOP = 1.54082 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TOP to AED conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TOP → 0 AED
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865551.0512587.52181.444311.661270.9633518.9136
1GBP1.1553311.21455101.1171.668671.919331.1129921.8516
1USD0.95120.82335183.2551.37391.580280.916317.9915
1INR0.01142570.00988950.012011310.01650230.01898120.01100590.216101

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tongan paʻangas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TOP to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tongan paʻangas

TOP to USD

TOP to EUR

TOP to GBP

TOP to INR

TOP to JPY

TOP to RUB

TOP to AUD

TOP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TOP1.54082 AED
5 TOP7.70410 AED
10 TOP15.40820 AED
20 TOP30.81640 AED
50 TOP77.04100 AED
100 TOP154.08200 AED
250 TOP385.20500 AED
500 TOP770.41000 AED
1000 TOP1540.82000 AED
2000 TOP3081.64000 AED
5000 TOP7704.10000 AED
10000 TOP15408.20000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AED0.64900 TOP
5 AED3.24502 TOP
10 AED6.49004 TOP
20 AED12.98008 TOP
50 AED32.45020 TOP
100 AED64.90040 TOP
250 AED162.25100 TOP
500 AED324.50200 TOP
1000 AED649.00400 TOP
2000 AED1298.00800 TOP
5000 AED3245.02000 TOP
10000 AED6490.04000 TOP