5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tongan paʻangas

Convert AED to TOP at the real exchange rate

5 aed
3.21 top

1.00000 AED = 0.64287 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:52 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

AED to TOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AED → 0 TOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866651.056187.86171.435721.648870.963318.4173
1GBP1.1538711.21855101.3771.656561.90251.1115221.2503
1USD0.94690.820647183.19451.359451.561280.912117.439
1INR0.01138150.00986420.0120210.01634060.01876660.01096350.209617

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Tongan Paʻanga
1 AED0.64287 TOP
5 AED3.21437 TOP
10 AED6.42874 TOP
20 AED12.85748 TOP
50 AED32.14370 TOP
100 AED64.28740 TOP
250 AED160.71850 TOP
500 AED321.43700 TOP
1000 AED642.87400 TOP
2000 AED1285.74800 TOP
5000 AED3214.37000 TOP
10000 AED6428.74000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 TOP1.55552 AED
5 TOP7.77760 AED
10 TOP15.55520 AED
20 TOP31.11040 AED
50 TOP77.77600 AED
100 TOP155.55200 AED
250 TOP388.88000 AED
500 TOP777.76000 AED
1000 TOP1555.52000 AED
2000 TOP3111.04000 AED
5000 TOP7777.60000 AED
10000 TOP15555.20000 AED