Tunisian dinars to Myanmar kyats today

Convert TND to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
677,319 mmk

DT1.000 TND = K677.3 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to MMK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to MMKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High678.5000678.5000
Low672.7110667.5130
Average676.2144673.6378
Change0.68%0.79%
View full history

1 TND to MMK stats

The performance of TND to MMK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 678.5000 and a 30 day low of 672.7110. This means the 30 day average was 676.2144. The change for TND to MMK was 0.68.

The performance of TND to MMK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 678.5000 and a 90 day low of 667.5130. This means the 90 day average was 673.6378. The change for TND to MMK was 0.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3661.5131.6760.93521.103
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1591.7751.9651.09724.751
1 USD0.9170.782183.7641.3871.5360.85819.347
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Myanma Kyat
1 TND677.31900 MMK
5 TND3,386.59500 MMK
10 TND6,773.19000 MMK
20 TND13,546.38000 MMK
50 TND33,865.95000 MMK
100 TND67,731.90000 MMK
250 TND169,329.75000 MMK
500 TND338,659.50000 MMK
1000 TND677,319.00000 MMK
2000 TND1,354,638.00000 MMK
5000 TND3,386,595.00000 MMK
10000 TND6,773,190.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Tunisian Dinar
1 MMK0.00148 TND
5 MMK0.00738 TND
10 MMK0.01476 TND
20 MMK0.02953 TND
50 MMK0.07382 TND
100 MMK0.14764 TND
250 MMK0.36910 TND
500 MMK0.73821 TND
1000 MMK1.47641 TND
2000 MMK2.95282 TND
5000 MMK7.38205 TND
10000 MMK14.76410 TND