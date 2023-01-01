1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert TMT to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
1,090.82 pen

1.00000 TMT = 1.09082 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:31 UTC
TMT to PEN conversion chart

Mid market rate

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865151.050987.51951.443991.660850.962818.8962
1GBP1.1558711.2147101.1611.669061.919721.1128721.8415
1USD0.951550.823249183.28051.374051.58040.9161517.981
1INR0.0114260.009885250.012007610.01649910.01897690.01100080.215909

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TMT1.09082 PEN
5 TMT5.45410 PEN
10 TMT10.90820 PEN
20 TMT21.81640 PEN
50 TMT54.54100 PEN
100 TMT109.08200 PEN
250 TMT272.70500 PEN
500 TMT545.41000 PEN
1000 TMT1090.82000 PEN
2000 TMT2181.64000 PEN
5000 TMT5454.10000 PEN
10000 TMT10908.20000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Turkmenistani Manat
1 PEN0.91675 TMT
5 PEN4.58373 TMT
10 PEN9.16745 TMT
20 PEN18.33490 TMT
50 PEN45.83725 TMT
100 PEN91.67450 TMT
250 PEN229.18625 TMT
500 PEN458.37250 TMT
1000 PEN916.74500 TMT
2000 PEN1833.49000 TMT
5000 PEN4583.72500 TMT
10000 PEN9167.45000 TMT