5000 Turkmenistani manats to Canadian dollars

Convert TMT to CAD at the real exchange rate

5,000 tmt
1,965.10 cad

1.00000 TMT = 0.39302 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15 UTC
TMT to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.051987.60281.444891.660330.963318.8784
1GBP1.155611.2155101.2271.669611.918551.1131921.8146
1USD0.950650.822707183.28051.37361.578410.9158517.947
1INR0.01141520.009878740.012007610.01649370.01895290.01099720.215501

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Canadian Dollar
1 TMT0.39302 CAD
5 TMT1.96510 CAD
10 TMT3.93019 CAD
20 TMT7.86038 CAD
50 TMT19.65095 CAD
100 TMT39.30190 CAD
250 TMT98.25475 CAD
500 TMT196.50950 CAD
1000 TMT393.01900 CAD
2000 TMT786.03800 CAD
5000 TMT1965.09500 CAD
10000 TMT3930.19000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CAD2.54441 TMT
5 CAD12.72205 TMT
10 CAD25.44410 TMT
20 CAD50.88820 TMT
50 CAD127.22050 TMT
100 CAD254.44100 TMT
250 CAD636.10250 TMT
500 CAD1272.20500 TMT
1000 CAD2544.41000 TMT
2000 CAD5088.82000 TMT
5000 CAD12722.05000 TMT
10000 CAD25444.10000 TMT