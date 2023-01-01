1 thousand Turkmenistani manats to Canadian dollars

Convert TMT to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tmt
393.05 cad

1.00000 TMT = 0.39305 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:14 UTC
TMT to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TMT → 0 CAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Canadian Dollar
1 TMT0.39305 CAD
5 TMT1.96523 CAD
10 TMT3.93047 CAD
20 TMT7.86094 CAD
50 TMT19.65235 CAD
100 TMT39.30470 CAD
250 TMT98.26175 CAD
500 TMT196.52350 CAD
1000 TMT393.04700 CAD
2000 TMT786.09400 CAD
5000 TMT1965.23500 CAD
10000 TMT3930.47000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CAD2.54422 TMT
5 CAD12.72110 TMT
10 CAD25.44220 TMT
20 CAD50.88440 TMT
50 CAD127.21100 TMT
100 CAD254.42200 TMT
250 CAD636.05500 TMT
500 CAD1272.11000 TMT
1000 CAD2544.22000 TMT
2000 CAD5088.44000 TMT
5000 CAD12721.10000 TMT
10000 CAD25442.20000 TMT