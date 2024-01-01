Tajikistani somonis to Nigerian nairas today

Convert TJS to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
153,325 ngn

SM1.000 TJS = ₦153.3 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:58
TJS to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High155.7110155.7110
Low141.1640123.3200
Average149.0633140.8136
Change8.24%21.06%
1 TJS to NGN stats

The performance of TJS to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 155.7110 and a 30 day low of 141.1640. This means the 30 day average was 149.0633. The change for TJS to NGN was 8.24.

The performance of TJS to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 155.7110 and a 90 day low of 123.3200. This means the 90 day average was 140.8136. The change for TJS to NGN was 21.06.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3351.5131.6760.93721.048
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1441.7751.9661.09924.691
1 USD0.9170.782183.7591.3871.5370.85919.302
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Nigerian Naira
1 TJS153.32500 NGN
5 TJS766.62500 NGN
10 TJS1,533.25000 NGN
20 TJS3,066.50000 NGN
50 TJS7,666.25000 NGN
100 TJS15,332.50000 NGN
250 TJS38,331.25000 NGN
500 TJS76,662.50000 NGN
1000 TJS153,325.00000 NGN
2000 TJS306,650.00000 NGN
5000 TJS766,625.00000 NGN
10000 TJS1,533,250.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Tajikistani Somoni
1 NGN0.00652 TJS
5 NGN0.03261 TJS
10 NGN0.06522 TJS
20 NGN0.13044 TJS
50 NGN0.32610 TJS
100 NGN0.65221 TJS
250 NGN1.63052 TJS
500 NGN3.26104 TJS
1000 NGN6.52208 TJS
2000 NGN13.04416 TJS
5000 NGN32.61040 TJS
10000 NGN65.22080 TJS