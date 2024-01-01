250 Nigerian nairas to Tajikistani somonis

Convert NGN to TJS at the real exchange rate

250 ngn
1.67 tjs

₦1.000 NGN = SM0.006698 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00710.0081
Low0.00640.0064
Average0.00670.0071
Change-5.12%-15.16%
1 NGN to TJS stats

The performance of NGN to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0071 and a 30 day low of 0.0064. This means the 30 day average was 0.0067. The change for NGN to TJS was -5.12.

The performance of NGN to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0064. This means the 90 day average was 0.0071. The change for NGN to TJS was -15.16.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Tajikistani Somoni
1 NGN0.00670 TJS
5 NGN0.03349 TJS
10 NGN0.06698 TJS
20 NGN0.13396 TJS
50 NGN0.33491 TJS
100 NGN0.66982 TJS
250 NGN1.67455 TJS
500 NGN3.34910 TJS
1000 NGN6.69821 TJS
2000 NGN13.39642 TJS
5000 NGN33.49105 TJS
10000 NGN66.98210 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Nigerian Naira
1 TJS149.29400 NGN
5 TJS746.47000 NGN
10 TJS1,492.94000 NGN
20 TJS2,985.88000 NGN
50 TJS7,464.70000 NGN
100 TJS14,929.40000 NGN
250 TJS37,323.50000 NGN
500 TJS74,647.00000 NGN
1000 TJS149,294.00000 NGN
2000 TJS298,588.00000 NGN
5000 TJS746,470.00000 NGN
10000 TJS1,492,940.00000 NGN