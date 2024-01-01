Tajikistani somonis to South Korean wons today

Convert TJS to KRW at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
127,292 krw

SM1.000 TJS = ₩127.3 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55
TJS to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High130.2260130.3100
Low127.1170123.0120
Average128.8212127.5532
Change-0.04%2.95%
1 TJS to KRW stats

The performance of TJS to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.2260 and a 30 day low of 127.1170. This means the 30 day average was 128.8212. The change for TJS to KRW was -0.04.

The performance of TJS to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 130.3100 and a 90 day low of 123.0120. This means the 90 day average was 127.5532. The change for TJS to KRW was 2.95.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South Korean Won
1 TJS127.29200 KRW
5 TJS636.46000 KRW
10 TJS1,272.92000 KRW
20 TJS2,545.84000 KRW
50 TJS6,364.60000 KRW
100 TJS12,729.20000 KRW
250 TJS31,823.00000 KRW
500 TJS63,646.00000 KRW
1000 TJS127,292.00000 KRW
2000 TJS254,584.00000 KRW
5000 TJS636,460.00000 KRW
10000 TJS1,272,920.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KRW0.00786 TJS
5 KRW0.03928 TJS
10 KRW0.07856 TJS
20 KRW0.15712 TJS
50 KRW0.39280 TJS
100 KRW0.78560 TJS
250 KRW1.96399 TJS
500 KRW3.92799 TJS
1000 KRW7.85597 TJS
2000 KRW15.71194 TJS
5000 KRW39.27985 TJS
10000 KRW78.55970 TJS
20000 KRW157.11940 TJS
30000 KRW235.67910 TJS
40000 KRW314.23880 TJS
50000 KRW392.79850 TJS