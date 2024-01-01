Tajikistani somonis to South Korean wons today
Convert TJS to KRW at the real exchange rate
|1 TJS to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|130.2260
|130.3100
|Low
|127.1170
|123.0120
|Average
|128.8212
|127.5532
|Change
|-0.04%
|2.95%
|View full history
1 TJS to KRW stats
The performance of TJS to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.2260 and a 30 day low of 127.1170. This means the 30 day average was 128.8212. The change for TJS to KRW was -0.04.
The performance of TJS to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 130.3100 and a 90 day low of 123.0120. This means the 90 day average was 127.5532. The change for TJS to KRW was 2.95.
|Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South Korean Won
|1 TJS
|127.29200 KRW
|5 TJS
|636.46000 KRW
|10 TJS
|1,272.92000 KRW
|20 TJS
|2,545.84000 KRW
|50 TJS
|6,364.60000 KRW
|100 TJS
|12,729.20000 KRW
|250 TJS
|31,823.00000 KRW
|500 TJS
|63,646.00000 KRW
|1000 TJS
|127,292.00000 KRW
|2000 TJS
|254,584.00000 KRW
|5000 TJS
|636,460.00000 KRW
|10000 TJS
|1,272,920.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tajikistani Somoni
|1 KRW
|0.00786 TJS
|5 KRW
|0.03928 TJS
|10 KRW
|0.07856 TJS
|20 KRW
|0.15712 TJS
|50 KRW
|0.39280 TJS
|100 KRW
|0.78560 TJS
|250 KRW
|1.96399 TJS
|500 KRW
|3.92799 TJS
|1000 KRW
|7.85597 TJS
|2000 KRW
|15.71194 TJS
|5000 KRW
|39.27985 TJS
|10000 KRW
|78.55970 TJS
|20000 KRW
|157.11940 TJS
|30000 KRW
|235.67910 TJS
|40000 KRW
|314.23880 TJS
|50000 KRW
|392.79850 TJS