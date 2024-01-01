1 thousand South Korean wons to Tajikistani somonis

Convert KRW to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
8.22 tjs

1.00000 KRW = 0.00822 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KRW0.00822 TJS
5 KRW0.04109 TJS
10 KRW0.08218 TJS
20 KRW0.16436 TJS
50 KRW0.41089 TJS
100 KRW0.82178 TJS
250 KRW2.05446 TJS
500 KRW4.10892 TJS
1000 KRW8.21783 TJS
2000 KRW16.43566 TJS
5000 KRW41.08915 TJS
10000 KRW82.17830 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South Korean Won
1 TJS121.68700 KRW
5 TJS608.43500 KRW
10 TJS1216.87000 KRW
20 TJS2433.74000 KRW
50 TJS6084.35000 KRW
100 TJS12168.70000 KRW
250 TJS30421.75000 KRW
500 TJS60843.50000 KRW
1000 TJS121687.00000 KRW
2000 TJS243374.00000 KRW
5000 TJS608435.00000 KRW
10000 TJS1216870.00000 KRW