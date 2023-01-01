1 Tajikistani somoni to South Korean wons

Convert TJS to KRW at the real exchange rate

1 tjs
124 krw

1.00000 TJS = 123.52400 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12 UTC
TJS to KRW conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 KRW
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.050587.49251.444961.662050.964518.9374
1GBP1.1544711.21285101.0141.668281.918911.1134821.864
1USD0.95190.824504183.28651.37551.582150.918118.027
1INR0.01142960.009899610.012006710.01651530.01899650.01102340.216446

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / South Korean Won
1 TJS123.52400 KRW
5 TJS617.62000 KRW
10 TJS1235.24000 KRW
20 TJS2470.48000 KRW
50 TJS6176.20000 KRW
100 TJS12352.40000 KRW
250 TJS30881.00000 KRW
500 TJS61762.00000 KRW
1000 TJS123524.00000 KRW
2000 TJS247048.00000 KRW
5000 TJS617620.00000 KRW
10000 TJS1235240.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KRW0.00810 TJS
5 KRW0.04048 TJS
10 KRW0.08096 TJS
20 KRW0.16191 TJS
50 KRW0.40478 TJS
100 KRW0.80956 TJS
250 KRW2.02389 TJS
500 KRW4.04779 TJS
1000 KRW8.09558 TJS
2000 KRW16.19116 TJS
5000 KRW40.47790 TJS
10000 KRW80.95580 TJS