Tajikistani somonis to Kenyan shillings today

Convert TJS to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
12,134 kes

SM1.000 TJS = Ksh12.13 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TJS to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TJS to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.479612.4796
Low11.824711.8247
Average12.116212.0587
Change2.36%-1.52%
View full history

1 TJS to KES stats

The performance of TJS to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4796 and a 30 day low of 11.8247. This means the 30 day average was 12.1162. The change for TJS to KES was 2.36.

The performance of TJS to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.4796 and a 90 day low of 11.8247. This means the 90 day average was 12.0587. The change for TJS to KES was -1.52.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3361.5131.6760.93721.06
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09924.705
1 USD0.9170.782183.7641.3881.5370.85919.314
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kenyan Shilling
1 TJS12.13400 KES
5 TJS60.67000 KES
10 TJS121.34000 KES
20 TJS242.68000 KES
50 TJS606.70000 KES
100 TJS1,213.40000 KES
250 TJS3,033.50000 KES
500 TJS6,067.00000 KES
1000 TJS12,134.00000 KES
2000 TJS24,268.00000 KES
5000 TJS60,670.00000 KES
10000 TJS121,340.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tajikistani Somoni
1 KES0.08241 TJS
5 KES0.41207 TJS
10 KES0.82413 TJS
20 KES1.64826 TJS
50 KES4.12066 TJS
100 KES8.24132 TJS
250 KES20.60330 TJS
500 KES41.20660 TJS
1000 KES82.41320 TJS
2000 KES164.82640 TJS
5000 KES412.06600 TJS
10000 KES824.13200 TJS