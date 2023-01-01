1 Tajikistani somoni to Kenyan shillings
Convert TJS to KES at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Kenyan shillings
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somoni
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Kenyan Shilling
|1 TJS
|13.55060 KES
|5 TJS
|67.75300 KES
|10 TJS
|135.50600 KES
|20 TJS
|271.01200 KES
|50 TJS
|677.53000 KES
|100 TJS
|1355.06000 KES
|250 TJS
|3387.65000 KES
|500 TJS
|6775.30000 KES
|1000 TJS
|13550.60000 KES
|2000 TJS
|27101.20000 KES
|5000 TJS
|67753.00000 KES
|10000 TJS
|135506.00000 KES