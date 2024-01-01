Tajikistani somonis to Icelandic krónas today

Convert TJS to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
12,932.80 isk

SM1.000 TJS = kr12.93 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

TJS to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.086513.0865
Low12.655312.6206
Average12.852012.8225
Change1.55%1.40%
View full history

1 TJS to ISK stats

The performance of TJS to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.0865 and a 30 day low of 12.6553. This means the 30 day average was 12.8520. The change for TJS to ISK was 1.55.

The performance of TJS to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.0865 and a 90 day low of 12.6206. This means the 90 day average was 12.8225. The change for TJS to ISK was 1.40.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3331.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09924.697
1 USD0.9170.782183.7651.3881.5370.85919.308
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Icelandic Króna
1 TJS12.93280 ISK
5 TJS64.66400 ISK
10 TJS129.32800 ISK
20 TJS258.65600 ISK
50 TJS646.64000 ISK
100 TJS1,293.28000 ISK
250 TJS3,233.20000 ISK
500 TJS6,466.40000 ISK
1000 TJS12,932.80000 ISK
2000 TJS25,865.60000 ISK
5000 TJS64,664.00000 ISK
10000 TJS129,328.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ISK0.07732 TJS
5 ISK0.38661 TJS
10 ISK0.77323 TJS
20 ISK1.54645 TJS
50 ISK3.86614 TJS
100 ISK7.73227 TJS
250 ISK19.33068 TJS
500 ISK38.66135 TJS
1000 ISK77.32270 TJS
2000 ISK154.64540 TJS
5000 ISK386.61350 TJS
10000 ISK773.22700 TJS