50 Icelandic krónas to Tajikistani somonis

Convert ISK to TJS at the real exchange rate

50 isk
3.87 tjs

kr1.000 ISK = SM0.07733 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to TJS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07900.0792
Low0.07640.0764
Average0.07780.0780
Change-1.52%-1.38%
1 ISK to TJS stats

The performance of ISK to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0790 and a 30 day low of 0.0764. This means the 30 day average was 0.0778. The change for ISK to TJS was -1.52.

The performance of ISK to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0792 and a 90 day low of 0.0764. This means the 90 day average was 0.0780. The change for ISK to TJS was -1.38.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ISK0.07733 TJS
5 ISK0.38664 TJS
10 ISK0.77328 TJS
20 ISK1.54657 TJS
50 ISK3.86642 TJS
100 ISK7.73283 TJS
250 ISK19.33208 TJS
500 ISK38.66415 TJS
1000 ISK77.32830 TJS
2000 ISK154.65660 TJS
5000 ISK386.64150 TJS
10000 ISK773.28300 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Icelandic Króna
1 TJS12.93190 ISK
5 TJS64.65950 ISK
10 TJS129.31900 ISK
20 TJS258.63800 ISK
50 TJS646.59500 ISK
100 TJS1,293.19000 ISK
250 TJS3,232.97500 ISK
500 TJS6,465.95000 ISK
1000 TJS12,931.90000 ISK
2000 TJS25,863.80000 ISK
5000 TJS64,659.50000 ISK
10000 TJS129,319.00000 ISK