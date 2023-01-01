5000 Tajikistani somonis to Icelandic krónas

Convert TJS to ISK at the real exchange rate

5,000 tjs
63,263.50 isk

1.00000 TJS = 12.65270 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TJS to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.0496587.44481.444841.662290.964518.9847
1GBP1.1544711.2119100.9621.668181.919231.1134821.9193
1USD0.95270.825151183.30851.37651.583660.918818.0867
1INR0.01143580.009904760.012003610.01652290.01900950.01102890.217105

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Icelandic Króna
1 TJS12.65270 ISK
5 TJS63.26350 ISK
10 TJS126.52700 ISK
20 TJS253.05400 ISK
50 TJS632.63500 ISK
100 TJS1265.27000 ISK
250 TJS3163.17500 ISK
500 TJS6326.35000 ISK
1000 TJS12652.70000 ISK
2000 TJS25305.40000 ISK
5000 TJS63263.50000 ISK
10000 TJS126527.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Tajikistani Somoni
1 ISK0.07903 TJS
5 ISK0.39517 TJS
10 ISK0.79035 TJS
20 ISK1.58069 TJS
50 ISK3.95173 TJS
100 ISK7.90346 TJS
250 ISK19.75865 TJS
500 ISK39.51730 TJS
1000 ISK79.03460 TJS
2000 ISK158.06920 TJS
5000 ISK395.17300 TJS
10000 ISK790.34600 TJS