Tajikistani somonis to Egyptian pounds today

Convert TJS to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tjs
4,567.19 egp

SM1.000 TJS = E£4.567 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:51
TJS to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TJS to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.58564.5856
Low4.43004.2742
Average4.50304.4269
Change2.96%4.24%
View full history

1 TJS to EGP stats

The performance of TJS to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5856 and a 30 day low of 4.4300. This means the 30 day average was 4.5030. The change for TJS to EGP was 2.96.

The performance of TJS to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5856 and a 90 day low of 4.2742. This means the 90 day average was 4.4269. The change for TJS to EGP was 4.24.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.0991.3541.5131.6760.93721.052
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1681.7751.9661.09924.696
1 USD0.9170.782183.7841.3881.5370.85919.308
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Egyptian Pound
1 TJS4.56719 EGP
5 TJS22.83595 EGP
10 TJS45.67190 EGP
20 TJS91.34380 EGP
50 TJS228.35950 EGP
100 TJS456.71900 EGP
250 TJS1,141.79750 EGP
500 TJS2,283.59500 EGP
1000 TJS4,567.19000 EGP
2000 TJS9,134.38000 EGP
5000 TJS22,835.95000 EGP
10000 TJS45,671.90000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tajikistani Somoni
1 EGP0.21895 TJS
5 EGP1.09477 TJS
10 EGP2.18953 TJS
20 EGP4.37906 TJS
50 EGP10.94765 TJS
100 EGP21.89530 TJS
250 EGP54.73825 TJS
500 EGP109.47650 TJS
1000 EGP218.95300 TJS
2000 EGP437.90600 TJS
5000 EGP1,094.76500 TJS
10000 EGP2,189.53000 TJS