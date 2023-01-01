10 Tajikistani somonis to Egyptian pounds

Convert TJS to EGP at the real exchange rate

10 tjs
28.08 egp

1.00000 TJS = 2.80766 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TJS to EGP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TJS → 0 EGP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86591.048987.38121.444751.660180.963418.9489
1GBP1.1548711.2113100.911.668441.917221.112621.8827
1USD0.95340.825559183.30751.37741.582780.918518.0655
1INR0.01144410.009909780.012003710.01653390.01899920.01102540.216853

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tajikistani somonis to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TJS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TJS to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tajikistani somonis

TJS to USD

TJS to EUR

TJS to GBP

TJS to INR

TJS to JPY

TJS to RUB

TJS to AUD

TJS to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Egyptian Pound
1 TJS2.80766 EGP
5 TJS14.03830 EGP
10 TJS28.07660 EGP
20 TJS56.15320 EGP
50 TJS140.38300 EGP
100 TJS280.76600 EGP
250 TJS701.91500 EGP
500 TJS1403.83000 EGP
1000 TJS2807.66000 EGP
2000 TJS5615.32000 EGP
5000 TJS14038.30000 EGP
10000 TJS28076.60000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tajikistani Somoni
1 EGP0.35617 TJS
5 EGP1.78085 TJS
10 EGP3.56169 TJS
20 EGP7.12338 TJS
50 EGP17.80845 TJS
100 EGP35.61690 TJS
250 EGP89.04225 TJS
500 EGP178.08450 TJS
1000 EGP356.16900 TJS
2000 EGP712.33800 TJS
5000 EGP1780.84500 TJS
10000 EGP3561.69000 TJS