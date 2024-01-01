5,000 Saint Helena pounds to Bahraini dinars

Convert SHP to BHD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = .د.ب0.4767 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
SHP to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

BHD
1 SHP to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.49150.5059
Low0.47560.4756
Average0.48490.4925
Change-2.59%-4.28%
1 SHP to BHD stats

The performance of SHP to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4915 and a 30 day low of 0.4756. This means the 30 day average was 0.4849. The change for SHP to BHD was -2.59.

The performance of SHP to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5059 and a 90 day low of 0.4756. This means the 90 day average was 0.4925. The change for SHP to BHD was -4.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 SHP0.47670 BHD
5 SHP2.38352 BHD
10 SHP4.76703 BHD
20 SHP9.53406 BHD
50 SHP23.83515 BHD
100 SHP47.67030 BHD
250 SHP119.17575 BHD
500 SHP238.35150 BHD
1000 SHP476.70300 BHD
2000 SHP953.40600 BHD
5000 SHP2,383.51500 BHD
10000 SHP4,767.03000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BHD2.09774 SHP
5 BHD10.48870 SHP
10 BHD20.97740 SHP
20 BHD41.95480 SHP
50 BHD104.88700 SHP
100 BHD209.77400 SHP
250 BHD524.43500 SHP
500 BHD1,048.87000 SHP
1000 BHD2,097.74000 SHP
2000 BHD4,195.48000 SHP
5000 BHD10,488.70000 SHP
10000 BHD20,977.40000 SHP