1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Saint Helena pounds

Convert BHD to SHP at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = £2.092 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:56
BHD to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 BHD to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.10242.1024
Low2.03191.9767
Average2.05892.0292
Change2.96%3.22%
1 BHD to SHP stats

The performance of BHD to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1024 and a 30 day low of 2.0319. This means the 30 day average was 2.0589. The change for BHD to SHP was 2.96.

The performance of BHD to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1024 and a 90 day low of 1.9767. This means the 90 day average was 2.0292. The change for BHD to SHP was 3.22.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.0661,725.211.3961.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41611.79219.1431,828.031.4791.417
1 NZD0.59149.8940.558110.6821,020.030.8250.791

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BHD2.09195 SHP
5 BHD10.45975 SHP
10 BHD20.91950 SHP
20 BHD41.83900 SHP
50 BHD104.59750 SHP
100 BHD209.19500 SHP
250 BHD522.98750 SHP
500 BHD1,045.97500 SHP
1000 BHD2,091.95000 SHP
2000 BHD4,183.90000 SHP
5000 BHD10,459.75000 SHP
10000 BHD20,919.50000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 SHP0.47802 BHD
5 SHP2.39011 BHD
10 SHP4.78023 BHD
20 SHP9.56046 BHD
50 SHP23.90115 BHD
100 SHP47.80230 BHD
250 SHP119.50575 BHD
500 SHP239.01150 BHD
1000 SHP478.02300 BHD
2000 SHP956.04600 BHD
5000 SHP2,390.11500 BHD
10000 SHP4,780.23000 BHD