5000 Saint Helena pounds to Bahraini dinars

Convert SHP to BHD at the real exchange rate

5000 shp
2399.665 bhd

1.00000 SHP = 0.47993 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866911.1038591.84081.461831.620450.9288718.7347
1 GBP1.1535211.2731105.9221.685971.868911.0714721.6072
1 USD0.90590.785484183.20041.32431.4680.841416.9721
1 INR0.01088840.009440870.012019210.0159170.01764410.01011290.203991

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 SHP0.47993 BHD
5 SHP2.39967 BHD
10 SHP4.79933 BHD
20 SHP9.59866 BHD
50 SHP23.99665 BHD
100 SHP47.99330 BHD
250 SHP119.98325 BHD
500 SHP239.96650 BHD
1000 SHP479.93300 BHD
2000 SHP959.86600 BHD
5000 SHP2399.66500 BHD
10000 SHP4799.33000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 BHD2.08362 SHP
5 BHD10.41810 SHP
10 BHD20.83620 SHP
20 BHD41.67240 SHP
50 BHD104.18100 SHP
100 BHD208.36200 SHP
250 BHD520.90500 SHP
500 BHD1041.81000 SHP
1000 BHD2083.62000 SHP
2000 BHD4167.24000 SHP
5000 BHD10418.10000 SHP
10000 BHD20836.20000 SHP