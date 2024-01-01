20 Seychellois rupees to Kenyan shillings

Convert SCR to KES at the real exchange rate

20 scr
216 kes

1.00000 SCR = 10.80170 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 SCR10.80170 KES
5 SCR54.00850 KES
10 SCR108.01700 KES
20 SCR216.03400 KES
50 SCR540.08500 KES
100 SCR1080.17000 KES
250 SCR2700.42500 KES
500 SCR5400.85000 KES
1000 SCR10801.70000 KES
2000 SCR21603.40000 KES
5000 SCR54008.50000 KES
10000 SCR108017.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 KES0.09258 SCR
5 KES0.46289 SCR
10 KES0.92578 SCR
20 KES1.85155 SCR
50 KES4.62889 SCR
100 KES9.25777 SCR
250 KES23.14442 SCR
500 KES46.28885 SCR
1000 KES92.57770 SCR
2000 KES185.15540 SCR
5000 KES462.88850 SCR
10000 KES925.77700 SCR