1 Kenyan shilling to Seychellois rupees

Convert KES to SCR at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.09 scr

1.00000 KES = 0.09326 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 KES0.09326 SCR
5 KES0.46629 SCR
10 KES0.93257 SCR
20 KES1.86514 SCR
50 KES4.66285 SCR
100 KES9.32570 SCR
250 KES23.31425 SCR
500 KES46.62850 SCR
1000 KES93.25700 SCR
2000 KES186.51400 SCR
5000 KES466.28500 SCR
10000 KES932.57000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 SCR10.72310 KES
5 SCR53.61550 KES
10 SCR107.23100 KES
20 SCR214.46200 KES
50 SCR536.15500 KES
100 SCR1072.31000 KES
250 SCR2680.77500 KES
500 SCR5361.55000 KES
1000 SCR10723.10000 KES
2000 SCR21446.20000 KES
5000 SCR53615.50000 KES
10000 SCR107231.00000 KES