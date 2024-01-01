1 Kenyan shilling to Seychellois rupees

Convert KES to SCR at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.11 scr

Ksh1.000 KES = ₨0.1070 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KES to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11360.1136
Low0.10380.0976
Average0.10720.1045
Change0.82%3.27%
1 KES to SCR stats

The performance of KES to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1136 and a 30 day low of 0.1038. This means the 30 day average was 0.1072. The change for KES to SCR was 0.82.

The performance of KES to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1136 and a 90 day low of 0.0976. This means the 90 day average was 0.1045. The change for KES to SCR was 3.27.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Seychellois Rupee
1 KES0,10700 SCR
5 KES0,53501 SCR
10 KES1,07002 SCR
20 KES2,14004 SCR
50 KES5,35010 SCR
100 KES10,70020 SCR
250 KES26,75050 SCR
500 KES53,50100 SCR
1000 KES107,00200 SCR
2000 KES214,00400 SCR
5000 KES535,01000 SCR
10000 KES1.070,02000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kenyan Shilling
1 SCR9,34560 KES
5 SCR46,72800 KES
10 SCR93,45600 KES
20 SCR186,91200 KES
50 SCR467,28000 KES
100 SCR934,56000 KES
250 SCR2.336,40000 KES
500 SCR4.672,80000 KES
1000 SCR9.345,60000 KES
2000 SCR18.691,20000 KES
5000 SCR46.728,00000 KES
10000 SCR93.456,00000 KES