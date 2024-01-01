20 Russian rubles to Samoan talas

Convert RUB to WST at the real exchange rate

20 rub
0.59 wst

1.00000 RUB = 0.02953 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8571551.079989.5821.456191.647320.9519518.387
1 GBP1.1666511.25985104.511.698841.921821.1105921.451
1 USD0.926050.793745182.9541.348451.525440.8815517.0266
1 INR0.0111630.00956850.012054910.01625540.01838890.0106270.205254

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Samoan Tala
1 RUB0.02953 WST
5 RUB0.14767 WST
10 RUB0.29535 WST
20 RUB0.59070 WST
50 RUB1.47674 WST
100 RUB2.95348 WST
250 RUB7.38370 WST
500 RUB14.76740 WST
1000 RUB29.53480 WST
2000 RUB59.06960 WST
5000 RUB147.67400 WST
10000 RUB295.34800 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Russian Ruble
1 WST33.85830 RUB
5 WST169.29150 RUB
10 WST338.58300 RUB
20 WST677.16600 RUB
50 WST1692.91500 RUB
100 WST3385.83000 RUB
250 WST8464.57500 RUB
500 WST16929.15000 RUB
1000 WST33858.30000 RUB
2000 WST67716.60000 RUB
5000 WST169291.50000 RUB
10000 WST338583.00000 RUB