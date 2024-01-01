1 Russian ruble to Vietnamese dongs

Convert RUB to VND at the real exchange rate

1 rub
265 vnd

1.00000 RUB = 265.25400 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:45
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Vietnamese Dong
1 RUB265.25400 VND
5 RUB1326.27000 VND
10 RUB2652.54000 VND
20 RUB5305.08000 VND
50 RUB13262.70000 VND
100 RUB26525.40000 VND
250 RUB66313.50000 VND
500 RUB132627.00000 VND
1000 RUB265254.00000 VND
2000 RUB530508.00000 VND
5000 RUB1326270.00000 VND
10000 RUB2652540.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Russian Ruble
1 VND0.00377 RUB
5 VND0.01885 RUB
10 VND0.03770 RUB
20 VND0.07540 RUB
50 VND0.18850 RUB
100 VND0.37700 RUB
250 VND0.94249 RUB
500 VND1.88499 RUB
1000 VND3.76998 RUB
2000 VND7.53996 RUB
5000 VND18.84990 RUB
10000 VND37.69980 RUB