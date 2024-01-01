50 Russian rubles to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert RUB to MVR at the real exchange rate

50 rub
8.23 mvr

1.00000 RUB = 0.16453 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8564051.079989.5911.457061.648580.9520418.3975
1 GBP1.1676711.26095104.6111.701341.924971.1116721.4819
1 USD0.9260.793053182.96231.349251.52660.881617.0363
1 INR0.01116180.00955920.012053710.01626340.01840110.01062650.20535

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 RUB0.16453 MVR
5 RUB0.82265 MVR
10 RUB1.64529 MVR
20 RUB3.29058 MVR
50 RUB8.22645 MVR
100 RUB16.45290 MVR
250 RUB41.13225 MVR
500 RUB82.26450 MVR
1000 RUB164.52900 MVR
2000 RUB329.05800 MVR
5000 RUB822.64500 MVR
10000 RUB1645.29000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Russian Ruble
1 MVR6.07797 RUB
5 MVR30.38985 RUB
10 MVR60.77970 RUB
20 MVR121.55940 RUB
50 MVR303.89850 RUB
100 MVR607.79700 RUB
250 MVR1519.49250 RUB
500 MVR3038.98500 RUB
1000 MVR6077.97000 RUB
2000 MVR12155.94000 RUB
5000 MVR30389.85000 RUB
10000 MVR60779.70000 RUB