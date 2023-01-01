2000 Maldivian rufiyaas to Russian rubles

Convert MVR to RUB at the real exchange rate

2000 mvr
12859.64 rub

1.00000 MVR = 6.42982 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:51 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MVR to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.046887.14091.434331.658560.964818.9131
1GBP1.1535411.20755100.5221.654591.913251.1129321.8174
1USD0.95530.828123183.2451.37021.584410.921618.0675
1INR0.01147570.009948020.012012710.01645980.01903310.01107090.21704

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Russian Ruble
1 MVR6.42982 RUB
5 MVR32.14910 RUB
10 MVR64.29820 RUB
20 MVR128.59640 RUB
50 MVR321.49100 RUB
100 MVR642.98200 RUB
250 MVR1607.45500 RUB
500 MVR3214.91000 RUB
1000 MVR6429.82000 RUB
2000 MVR12859.64000 RUB
5000 MVR32149.10000 RUB
10000 MVR64298.20000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 RUB0.15552 MVR
5 RUB0.77763 MVR
10 RUB1.55525 MVR
20 RUB3.11050 MVR
50 RUB7.77625 MVR
100 RUB15.55250 MVR
250 RUB38.88125 MVR
500 RUB77.76250 MVR
1000 RUB155.52500 MVR
2000 RUB311.05000 MVR
5000 RUB777.62500 MVR
10000 RUB1555.25000 MVR