1 Russian ruble to Mauritian rupees

Convert RUB to MUR at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.50 mur

1.00000 RUB = 0.49826 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85641.0798589.5841.456881.648250.9520818.3971
1 GBP1.1676811.26095104.6081.701211.924671.1117221.4824
1 USD0.926050.793053182.95971.349151.526370.8816517.0367
1 INR0.01116270.00955950.01205410.01626270.01839890.01062740.205361

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritian Rupee
1 RUB0.49826 MUR
5 RUB2.49131 MUR
10 RUB4.98261 MUR
20 RUB9.96522 MUR
50 RUB24.91305 MUR
100 RUB49.82610 MUR
250 RUB124.56525 MUR
500 RUB249.13050 MUR
1000 RUB498.26100 MUR
2000 RUB996.52200 MUR
5000 RUB2491.30500 MUR
10000 RUB4982.61000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 MUR2.00698 RUB
5 MUR10.03490 RUB
10 MUR20.06980 RUB
20 MUR40.13960 RUB
50 MUR100.34900 RUB
100 MUR200.69800 RUB
250 MUR501.74500 RUB
500 MUR1003.49000 RUB
1000 MUR2006.98000 RUB
2000 MUR4013.96000 RUB
5000 MUR10034.90000 RUB
10000 MUR20069.80000 RUB