5000 Russian rubles to Mauritian rupees

Convert RUB to MUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 rub
2,491.49 mur

1.00000 RUB = 0.49830 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:15
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856351.0799589.58881.457071.648650.9520918.3985
1 GBP1.1677511.26105104.6121.701411.925121.111821.4838
1 USD0.9260.79299182.95641.34921.52660.8816517.0364
1 INR0.01116210.009559120.012054510.0162640.01840250.01062790.205366

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritian Rupee
1 RUB0.49830 MUR
5 RUB2.49148 MUR
10 RUB4.98297 MUR
20 RUB9.96594 MUR
50 RUB24.91485 MUR
100 RUB49.82970 MUR
250 RUB124.57425 MUR
500 RUB249.14850 MUR
1000 RUB498.29700 MUR
2000 RUB996.59400 MUR
5000 RUB2491.48500 MUR
10000 RUB4982.97000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 MUR2.00684 RUB
5 MUR10.03420 RUB
10 MUR20.06840 RUB
20 MUR40.13680 RUB
50 MUR100.34200 RUB
100 MUR200.68400 RUB
250 MUR501.71000 RUB
500 MUR1003.42000 RUB
1000 MUR2006.84000 RUB
2000 MUR4013.68000 RUB
5000 MUR10034.20000 RUB
10000 MUR20068.40000 RUB