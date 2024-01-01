1 Russian ruble to Malagasy ariaries

Convert RUB to MGA at the real exchange rate

1 rub
49 mga

1.00000 RUB = 49.08430 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.92621.349057.19740.7933051.52661.3449582.9604
1 EUR1.079711.456577.771030.8565351.648271.4521489.5723
1 CAD0.7412620.68654515.335160.5880471.131610.99696161.4954
1 CNY0.1389390.1286830.18743610.1102210.2121050.18686611.5264

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Malagasy Ariary
1 RUB49.08430 MGA
5 RUB245.42150 MGA
10 RUB490.84300 MGA
20 RUB981.68600 MGA
50 RUB2454.21500 MGA
100 RUB4908.43000 MGA
250 RUB12271.07500 MGA
500 RUB24542.15000 MGA
1000 RUB49084.30000 MGA
2000 RUB98168.60000 MGA
5000 RUB245421.50000 MGA
10000 RUB490843.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Russian Ruble
1 MGA0.02037 RUB
5 MGA0.10187 RUB
10 MGA0.20373 RUB
20 MGA0.40746 RUB
50 MGA1.01866 RUB
100 MGA2.03731 RUB
250 MGA5.09328 RUB
500 MGA10.18655 RUB
1000 MGA20.37310 RUB
2000 MGA40.74620 RUB
5000 MGA101.86550 RUB
10000 MGA203.73100 RUB