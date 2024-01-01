1 Russian ruble to Moldovan leus

Convert RUB to MDL at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.19 mdl

1.00000 RUB = 0.19373 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8564951.0797589.5791.456641.647970.9520118.3914
1 GBP1.1675511.2607104.5911.700751.924151.1115221.4735
1 USD0.926150.79321182.96271.349051.526250.8816517.033
1 INR0.01116330.009561050.012053610.01626090.01839680.01062710.205309

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Moldovan Leu
1 RUB0.19373 MDL
5 RUB0.96865 MDL
10 RUB1.93731 MDL
20 RUB3.87462 MDL
50 RUB9.68655 MDL
100 RUB19.37310 MDL
250 RUB48.43275 MDL
500 RUB96.86550 MDL
1000 RUB193.73100 MDL
2000 RUB387.46200 MDL
5000 RUB968.65500 MDL
10000 RUB1937.31000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Russian Ruble
1 MDL5.16181 RUB
5 MDL25.80905 RUB
10 MDL51.61810 RUB
20 MDL103.23620 RUB
50 MDL258.09050 RUB
100 MDL516.18100 RUB
250 MDL1290.45250 RUB
500 MDL2580.90500 RUB
1000 MDL5161.81000 RUB
2000 MDL10323.62000 RUB
5000 MDL25809.05000 RUB
10000 MDL51618.10000 RUB