5000 Russian rubles to Indian rupees

Convert RUB to INR at the real exchange rate

5,000 rub
4,486.37 inr

1.00000 RUB = 0.89727 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
How to convert Russian rubles to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indian Rupee
1 RUB0.89727 INR
5 RUB4.48637 INR
10 RUB8.97274 INR
20 RUB17.94548 INR
50 RUB44.86370 INR
100 RUB89.72740 INR
250 RUB224.31850 INR
500 RUB448.63700 INR
1000 RUB897.27400 INR
2000 RUB1794.54800 INR
5000 RUB4486.37000 INR
10000 RUB8972.74000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 INR1.11449 RUB
5 INR5.57245 RUB
10 INR11.14490 RUB
20 INR22.28980 RUB
50 INR55.72450 RUB
100 INR111.44900 RUB
250 INR278.62250 RUB
500 INR557.24500 RUB
1000 INR1114.49000 RUB
2000 INR2228.98000 RUB
5000 INR5572.45000 RUB
10000 INR11144.90000 RUB