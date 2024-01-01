250 Russian rubles to Indian rupees

Convert RUB to INR at the real exchange rate

250 rub
224.46 inr

1.00000 RUB = 0.89785 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856441.079589.5331.456731.648220.9519918.3966
1 GBP1.1676211.26045104.5411.700911.92451.1115721.4803
1 USD0.926350.793367182.93931.349451.526830.8818517.0418
1 INR0.01116910.009565640.01205710.01627030.01840910.01063250.205473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indian Rupee
1 RUB0.89785 INR
5 RUB4.48927 INR
10 RUB8.97854 INR
20 RUB17.95708 INR
50 RUB44.89270 INR
100 RUB89.78540 INR
250 RUB224.46350 INR
500 RUB448.92700 INR
1000 RUB897.85400 INR
2000 RUB1795.70800 INR
5000 RUB4489.27000 INR
10000 RUB8978.54000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Russian Ruble
1 INR1.11377 RUB
5 INR5.56885 RUB
10 INR11.13770 RUB
20 INR22.27540 RUB
50 INR55.68850 RUB
100 INR111.37700 RUB
250 INR278.44250 RUB
500 INR556.88500 RUB
1000 INR1113.77000 RUB
2000 INR2227.54000 RUB
5000 INR5568.85000 RUB
10000 INR11137.70000 RUB