1 thousand Russian rubles to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert RUB to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
169,618 idr

1.00000 RUB = 169.61800 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856371.0792589.51211.456341.648090.9521518.3927
1 GBP1.1677211.26025104.5241.700581.924491.1118421.4773
1 USD0.926550.793493182.93921.34941.527070.8822517.0421
1 INR0.01117170.009567170.01205710.01626970.01841190.01063730.205477

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RUB169.61800 IDR
5 RUB848.09000 IDR
10 RUB1696.18000 IDR
20 RUB3392.36000 IDR
50 RUB8480.90000 IDR
100 RUB16961.80000 IDR
250 RUB42404.50000 IDR
500 RUB84809.00000 IDR
1000 RUB169618.00000 IDR
2000 RUB339236.00000 IDR
5000 RUB848090.00000 IDR
10000 RUB1696180.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Russian Ruble
1 IDR0.00590 RUB
5 IDR0.02948 RUB
10 IDR0.05896 RUB
20 IDR0.11791 RUB
50 IDR0.29478 RUB
100 IDR0.58956 RUB
250 IDR1.47390 RUB
500 IDR2.94780 RUB
1000 IDR5.89559 RUB
2000 IDR11.79118 RUB
5000 IDR29.47795 RUB
10000 IDR58.95590 RUB