1 thousand Russian rubles to Hungarian forints

Convert RUB to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
3,907 huf

1.00000 RUB = 3.90716 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Hungarian Forint
1 RUB3.90716 HUF
5 RUB19.53580 HUF
10 RUB39.07160 HUF
20 RUB78.14320 HUF
50 RUB195.35800 HUF
100 RUB390.71600 HUF
250 RUB976.79000 HUF
500 RUB1953.58000 HUF
1000 RUB3907.16000 HUF
2000 RUB7814.32000 HUF
5000 RUB19535.80000 HUF
10000 RUB39071.60000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Russian Ruble
2000 HUF511.88000 RUB
5000 HUF1279.70000 RUB
10000 HUF2559.40000 RUB
15000 HUF3839.10000 RUB
20000 HUF5118.80000 RUB
30000 HUF7678.20000 RUB
40000 HUF10237.60000 RUB
50000 HUF12797.00000 RUB
60000 HUF15356.40000 RUB
100000 HUF25594.00000 RUB
150000 HUF38391.00000 RUB
200000 HUF51188.00000 RUB