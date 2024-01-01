1 Russian ruble to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert RUB to BAM at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.02 bam

1.00000 RUB = 0.01962 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:37
 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.92831.350457.198250.7945341.530221.345982.9566
1 EUR1.077211.45477.753950.8558751.648361.449889.3608
1 CAD0.7404940.68742515.330260.5883471.133120.99663161.4289
1 CNY0.1389230.1289660.18760810.1103790.2125820.18697611.5246

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 RUB0.01962 BAM
5 RUB0.09809 BAM
10 RUB0.19618 BAM
20 RUB0.39237 BAM
50 RUB0.98092 BAM
100 RUB1.96183 BAM
250 RUB4.90458 BAM
500 RUB9.80915 BAM
1000 RUB19.61830 BAM
2000 RUB39.23660 BAM
5000 RUB98.09150 BAM
10000 RUB196.18300 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Russian Ruble
1 BAM50.97290 RUB
5 BAM254.86450 RUB
10 BAM509.72900 RUB
20 BAM1019.45800 RUB
50 BAM2548.64500 RUB
100 BAM5097.29000 RUB
250 BAM12743.22500 RUB
500 BAM25486.45000 RUB
1000 BAM50972.90000 RUB
2000 BAM101945.80000 RUB
5000 BAM254864.50000 RUB
10000 BAM509729.00000 RUB