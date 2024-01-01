1 Russian ruble to Albanian leks

Convert RUB to ALL at the real exchange rate

1 rub
1.04 all

1.00000 RUB = 1.04212 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Albanian Lek
1 RUB1.04212 ALL
5 RUB5.21060 ALL
10 RUB10.42120 ALL
20 RUB20.84240 ALL
50 RUB52.10600 ALL
100 RUB104.21200 ALL
250 RUB260.53000 ALL
500 RUB521.06000 ALL
1000 RUB1042.12000 ALL
2000 RUB2084.24000 ALL
5000 RUB5210.60000 ALL
10000 RUB10421.20000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Russian Ruble
1 ALL0.95958 RUB
5 ALL4.79791 RUB
10 ALL9.59581 RUB
20 ALL19.19162 RUB
50 ALL47.97905 RUB
100 ALL95.95810 RUB
250 ALL239.89525 RUB
500 ALL479.79050 RUB
1000 ALL959.58100 RUB
2000 ALL1919.16200 RUB
5000 ALL4797.90500 RUB
10000 ALL9595.81000 RUB