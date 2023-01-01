10 Albanian leks to Russian rubles

Convert ALL to RUB

10 all
9.67 rub

1.00000 ALL = 0.96728 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:28 UTC
ALL to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ALL → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Russian Ruble
1 ALL0.96728 RUB
5 ALL4.83642 RUB
10 ALL9.67284 RUB
20 ALL19.34568 RUB
50 ALL48.36420 RUB
100 ALL96.72840 RUB
250 ALL241.82100 RUB
500 ALL483.64200 RUB
1000 ALL967.28400 RUB
2000 ALL1934.56800 RUB
5000 ALL4836.42000 RUB
10000 ALL9672.84000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Albanian Lek
1 RUB1.03382 ALL
5 RUB5.16910 ALL
10 RUB10.33820 ALL
20 RUB20.67640 ALL
50 RUB51.69100 ALL
100 RUB103.38200 ALL
250 RUB258.45500 ALL
500 RUB516.91000 ALL
1000 RUB1033.82000 ALL
2000 RUB2067.64000 ALL
5000 RUB5169.10000 ALL
10000 RUB10338.20000 ALL