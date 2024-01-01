2000 Romanian leus to Comorian francs

Convert RON to KMF at the real exchange rate

2,000 ron
197,688 kmf

1.00000 RON = 98.84420 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8556351.0768589.36691.454771.649590.95057518.3669
1 GBP1.1687211.25855104.4461.700241.927931.1109621.466
1 USD0.928650.794565182.98921.350951.531860.8827517.0561
1 INR0.01118980.009574320.012049810.01627860.01845860.01063690.205522

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Comorian Franc
1 RON98.84420 KMF
5 RON494.22100 KMF
10 RON988.44200 KMF
20 RON1976.88400 KMF
50 RON4942.21000 KMF
100 RON9884.42000 KMF
250 RON24711.05000 KMF
500 RON49422.10000 KMF
1000 RON98844.20000 KMF
2000 RON197688.40000 KMF
5000 RON494221.00000 KMF
10000 RON988442.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Romanian Leu
1 KMF0.01012 RON
5 KMF0.05058 RON
10 KMF0.10117 RON
20 KMF0.20234 RON
50 KMF0.50584 RON
100 KMF1.01169 RON
250 KMF2.52922 RON
500 KMF5.05845 RON
1000 KMF10.11690 RON
2000 KMF20.23380 RON
5000 KMF50.58450 RON
10000 KMF101.16900 RON