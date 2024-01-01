250 Nigerian nairas to Nepalese rupees
Convert NGN to NPR at the real exchange rate
|1 NGN to NPR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0875
|0.0999
|Low
|0.0807
|0.0807
|Average
|0.0839
|0.0882
|Change
|-3.46%
|-12.68%
|View full history
1 NGN to NPR stats
The performance of NGN to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0875 and a 30 day low of 0.0807. This means the 30 day average was 0.0839. The change for NGN to NPR was -3.46.
The performance of NGN to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0999 and a 90 day low of 0.0807. This means the 90 day average was 0.0882. The change for NGN to NPR was -12.68.
|Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Nigerian Naira
|1 NPR
|11.88280 NGN
|5 NPR
|59.41400 NGN
|10 NPR
|118.82800 NGN
|20 NPR
|237.65600 NGN
|50 NPR
|594.14000 NGN
|100 NPR
|1,188.28000 NGN
|250 NPR
|2,970.70000 NGN
|500 NPR
|5,941.40000 NGN
|1000 NPR
|11,882.80000 NGN
|2000 NPR
|23,765.60000 NGN
|5000 NPR
|59,414.00000 NGN
|10000 NPR
|118,828.00000 NGN