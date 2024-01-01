1 Nepalese rupee to Nigerian nairas

Convert NPR to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 npr
11.88 ngn

₨1.000 NPR = ₦11.88 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.396712.3967
Low11.432710.0121
Average11.921211.3634
Change3.58%14.52%
1 NPR to NGN stats

The performance of NPR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.3967 and a 30 day low of 11.4327. This means the 30 day average was 11.9212. The change for NPR to NGN was 3.58.

The performance of NPR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.3967 and a 90 day low of 10.0121. This means the 90 day average was 11.3634. The change for NPR to NGN was 14.52.

How to convert Nepalese rupees to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NPR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NPR to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 NPR11.88280 NGN
5 NPR59.41400 NGN
10 NPR118.82800 NGN
20 NPR237.65600 NGN
50 NPR594.14000 NGN
100 NPR1,188.28000 NGN
250 NPR2,970.70000 NGN
500 NPR5,941.40000 NGN
1000 NPR11,882.80000 NGN
2000 NPR23,765.60000 NGN
5000 NPR59,414.00000 NGN
10000 NPR118,828.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Nepalese Rupee
1 NGN0.08416 NPR
5 NGN0.42078 NPR
10 NGN0.84155 NPR
20 NGN1.68311 NPR
50 NGN4.20778 NPR
100 NGN8.41555 NPR
250 NGN21.03887 NPR
500 NGN42.07775 NPR
1000 NGN84.15550 NPR
2000 NGN168.31100 NPR
5000 NGN420.77750 NPR
10000 NGN841.55500 NPR