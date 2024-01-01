10 thousand Nigerian nairas to Moldovan leus

Convert NGN to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 ngn
110.98 mdl

₦1.000 NGN = L0.01110 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01170.0132
Low0.01060.0106
Average0.01110.0117
Change-4.58%-12.79%
View full history

1 NGN to MDL stats

The performance of NGN to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0117 and a 30 day low of 0.0106. This means the 30 day average was 0.0111. The change for NGN to MDL was -4.58.

The performance of NGN to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0132 and a 90 day low of 0.0106. This means the 90 day average was 0.0117. The change for NGN to MDL was -12.79.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Moldovan Leu
1 NGN0.01110 MDL
5 NGN0.05549 MDL
10 NGN0.11098 MDL
20 NGN0.22196 MDL
50 NGN0.55491 MDL
100 NGN1.10982 MDL
250 NGN2.77455 MDL
500 NGN5.54910 MDL
1000 NGN11.09820 MDL
2000 NGN22.19640 MDL
5000 NGN55.49100 MDL
10000 NGN110.98200 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Nigerian Naira
1 MDL90.10500 NGN
5 MDL450.52500 NGN
10 MDL901.05000 NGN
20 MDL1,802.10000 NGN
50 MDL4,505.25000 NGN
100 MDL9,010.50000 NGN
250 MDL22,526.25000 NGN
500 MDL45,052.50000 NGN
1000 MDL90,105.00000 NGN
2000 MDL180,210.00000 NGN
5000 MDL450,525.00000 NGN
10000 MDL901,050.00000 NGN