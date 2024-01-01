5,000 Moldovan leus to Nigerian nairas

Convert MDL to NGN at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₦94.49 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:05
Updated a few seconds ago
NGN
1 MDL to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High96.615097.5087
Low94.488790.5032
Average95.460594.6659
Change-1.03%4.40%
1 MDL to NGN stats

The performance of MDL to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 96.6150 and a 30 day low of 94.4887. This means the 30 day average was 95.4605. The change for MDL to NGN was -1.03.

The performance of MDL to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 97.5087 and a 90 day low of 90.5032. This means the 90 day average was 94.6659. The change for MDL to NGN was 4.40.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Nigerian Naira
1 MDL94.48870 NGN
5 MDL472.44350 NGN
10 MDL944.88700 NGN
20 MDL1,889.77400 NGN
50 MDL4,724.43500 NGN
100 MDL9,448.87000 NGN
250 MDL23,622.17500 NGN
500 MDL47,244.35000 NGN
1000 MDL94,488.70000 NGN
2000 MDL188,977.40000 NGN
5000 MDL472,443.50000 NGN
10000 MDL944,887.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Moldovan Leu
1 NGN0.01058 MDL
5 NGN0.05292 MDL
10 NGN0.10583 MDL
20 NGN0.21167 MDL
50 NGN0.52917 MDL
100 NGN1.05833 MDL
250 NGN2.64583 MDL
500 NGN5.29165 MDL
1000 NGN10.58330 MDL
2000 NGN21.16660 MDL
5000 NGN52.91650 MDL
10000 NGN105.83300 MDL