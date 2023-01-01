5000 Moldovan leus to Nigerian nairas

Convert MDL to NGN at the real exchange rate

5,000 mdl
230,071.50 ngn

1.00000 MDL = 46.01430 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.79305318.83391.361351.5173483.36851.644741.3394
1 GBP1.26095123.74861.716591.91328105.1242.073931.68892
1 ZAR0.05309570.042107710.07228190.08056414.426510.08732850.0711164
1 CAD0.7345650.58254913.834711.1145861.23961.208170.983876

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Nigerian Naira
1 MDL46.01430 NGN
5 MDL230.07150 NGN
10 MDL460.14300 NGN
20 MDL920.28600 NGN
50 MDL2300.71500 NGN
100 MDL4601.43000 NGN
250 MDL11503.57500 NGN
500 MDL23007.15000 NGN
1000 MDL46014.30000 NGN
2000 MDL92028.60000 NGN
5000 MDL230071.50000 NGN
10000 MDL460143.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Moldovan Leu
1 NGN0.02173 MDL
5 NGN0.10866 MDL
10 NGN0.21732 MDL
20 NGN0.43465 MDL
50 NGN1.08662 MDL
100 NGN2.17324 MDL
250 NGN5.43310 MDL
500 NGN10.86620 MDL
1000 NGN21.73240 MDL
2000 NGN43.46480 MDL
5000 NGN108.66200 MDL
10000 NGN217.32400 MDL