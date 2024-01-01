20 Moldovan leus to Nigerian nairas
Convert MDL to NGN at the real exchange rate
MDL to NGN conversion chart
1 MDL = 94.48870 NGN
0
|1 MDL to NGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|96.6150
|97.5087
|Low
|94.4887
|90.5032
|Average
|95.4605
|94.6659
|Change
|-1.03%
|4.40%
1 MDL to NGN stats
The performance of MDL to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 96.6150 and a 30 day low of 94.4887. This means the 30 day average was 95.4605. The change for MDL to NGN was -1.03.
The performance of MDL to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 97.5087 and a 90 day low of 90.5032. This means the 90 day average was 94.6659. The change for MDL to NGN was 4.40.
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Nigerian Naira
|1 MDL
|94.48870 NGN
|5 MDL
|472.44350 NGN
|10 MDL
|944.88700 NGN
|20 MDL
|1,889.77400 NGN
|50 MDL
|4,724.43500 NGN
|100 MDL
|9,448.87000 NGN
|250 MDL
|23,622.17500 NGN
|500 MDL
|47,244.35000 NGN
|1000 MDL
|94,488.70000 NGN
|2000 MDL
|188,977.40000 NGN
|5000 MDL
|472,443.50000 NGN
|10000 MDL
|944,887.00000 NGN