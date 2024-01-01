500 Nigerian nairas to Cambodian riels

Convert NGN to KHR at the real exchange rate

500 ngn
1,289.65 khr

₦1.000 NGN = ៛2.579 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.69693.0667
Low2.47482.4748
Average2.57722.7067
Change-4.03%-12.16%
1 NGN to KHR stats

The performance of NGN to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6969 and a 30 day low of 2.4748. This means the 30 day average was 2.5772. The change for NGN to KHR was -4.03.

The performance of NGN to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0667 and a 90 day low of 2.4748. This means the 90 day average was 2.7067. The change for NGN to KHR was -12.16.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cambodian Riel
1 NGN2.57930 KHR
5 NGN12.89650 KHR
10 NGN25.79300 KHR
20 NGN51.58600 KHR
50 NGN128.96500 KHR
100 NGN257.93000 KHR
250 NGN644.82500 KHR
500 NGN1,289.65000 KHR
1000 NGN2,579.30000 KHR
2000 NGN5,158.60000 KHR
5000 NGN12,896.50000 KHR
10000 NGN25,793.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Nigerian Naira
1 KHR0.38770 NGN
5 KHR1.93851 NGN
10 KHR3.87701 NGN
20 KHR7.75402 NGN
50 KHR19.38505 NGN
100 KHR38.77010 NGN
250 KHR96.92525 NGN
500 KHR193.85050 NGN
1000 KHR387.70100 NGN
2000 KHR775.40200 NGN
5000 KHR1,938.50500 NGN
10000 KHR3,877.01000 NGN