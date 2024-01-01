1 thousand Cambodian riels to Nigerian nairas

Convert KHR to NGN

1,000 khr
365.61 ngn

1.00000 KHR = 0.36561 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Nigerian Naira
1 KHR0.36561 NGN
5 KHR1.82805 NGN
10 KHR3.65610 NGN
20 KHR7.31220 NGN
50 KHR18.28050 NGN
100 KHR36.56100 NGN
250 KHR91.40250 NGN
500 KHR182.80500 NGN
1000 KHR365.61000 NGN
2000 KHR731.22000 NGN
5000 KHR1828.05000 NGN
10000 KHR3656.10000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Cambodian Riel
1 NGN2.73515 KHR
5 NGN13.67575 KHR
10 NGN27.35150 KHR
20 NGN54.70300 KHR
50 NGN136.75750 KHR
100 NGN273.51500 KHR
250 NGN683.78750 KHR
500 NGN1367.57500 KHR
1000 NGN2735.15000 KHR
2000 NGN5470.30000 KHR
5000 NGN13675.75000 KHR
10000 NGN27351.50000 KHR